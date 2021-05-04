Problems installing iOS 14.5.1? Here's what you need to know

Having problems downloading the latest iOS update to your iPhone? Here are some tips to help you install the latest update smoothly.

I've heard from several iPhone user having issues installing the latest iOS 14.5.1 update. Some users mentioned that the update was stuck on "Checking for update," while others are experiencing crashes and lock ups.

iOS 14.5.1 is an important update, fixing a bug in the App Tracking Transparency framework, as well as a security bug that, according to Apple, is being actively exploited.

But what if you can't install the update?

Here's are my top tips for smooth installs.

  • Make sure you have a minimum of 1GB free, with between 5 and 10GB being optimal
  • Reboot the iPhone before installing
  • Put the iPhone on charge and ensure it is over 50 percent charged
  • Make sure you are not in Low Power Mode
  • Turn off VPN
  • Make sure you are connected to a strong and stable Wi-Fi connection

If this fails, reboot the iPhone and try again. If it continues to fail, you might have better luck installing the update using a computer.

