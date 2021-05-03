You should update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 14.5.1 right away

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Monday released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for its iPhone and iPad lineup. The update comes just a week after iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 were officially released, but there's a good reason for the back-to-back updates: It includes a fix for two security issues that, according to Apple, are actively being used.

According to a security post about Monday's update, there are two WebKit bugs that "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

The issue impacts the iPhone 6S or newer, all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 or newer, the iPad 5th generation or newer, the iPad Mini 4 or later, and the latest iPod touch.

To update your device, open Settings > General > Software Update and follow the prompts. As always, it's a good idea to backup your device before installing the update.

Apple also released a similar update for its Mac lineup with MacOS 11.3.1, WatchOS 7.4.1 for the Apple Watch, and iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhone and iPad models.