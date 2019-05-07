Promo.com now makes YouTube video ads more accessible to small businesses

Europe's new internet copyright rules target YouTube, Facebook and Google News Europe wants copyright to work the same was online as offline. That could have a big impact on how news and other content is shared.

Creating ad content for YouTube can be a very expensive endeavor.

Now an online video creation platform is helping small businesses to create ads that are ready to post across social media channels.

Users can post branded video ads across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube more cheaply than hiring a video production team for ad creatives.

Tel Aviv-based Promo.com has recently become a Google partner on YouTube's creative directory. This means that all of Promo's video ads are compatible with YouTube best practices.

YouTube has over two billion users, and users now watch over 200 million hours of YouTube on TV screens every day. Globally, more than 70 percent of YouTube viewing time happens on mobile devices.

This makes YouTube an attractive channel for businesses of all sizes who want to grow their audiences.

Formally known as Slidely, Promo.com has over 12 million pre-created videos across topics. The platform has pre-built templates, so you can add your logo, text, font and colour, add pre-edited licenced music and save your video in the editor.

It has sample videos that work best on Instagram, Facebook, your desktop, and YouTube. It is simple to use and the finished videos are quick to create.

The creative directory of YouTube is part of its long term effort to make it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to create video ads more easily at lower cost.

The Promo.com platform is already being used by over one million businesses of all sizes in over 200 countries. The company is a Facebook and Instagram marketing partner, too.

Basic pricing is $39 per month, which lets you create 12 clips per year, rising to $235 for its professional version with up to 240 clips created per year. Currently, there are no options for businesses to purchase and create a single video from the platform.

Tom More, Promo.com CEO said:

"We are excited to become a trained and trusted YouTube partner and work closely with YouTube's creative team on educating and helping SMBs to effectively leverage the power of video to reach their best audience on YouTube. Our company has experienced tremendous growth and we are focused on helping our customers to promote their businesses online with videos-including YouTube ads. YouTube ads have best practices for video creative and we provide everything needed in one platform, including the ability to publish videos directly to a YouTube channel in one click."

Previous and related coverage:

An innovative solution out of Israel enables enterprises to easily create videos from PowerPoint presentations.

Brands are missing opportunities to engage their customers and visitors to their website, according to a new survey.

Throughout 2018, trends, cultural shifts, and consumer behaviors have been rapidly evolving. Innovation and uprising against tech giants continues to disrupt the status quo. But what's in store for 2019?

The use of video across enterprises is growing as more and more organisations see its value according to a new report