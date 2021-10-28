Qlik sets up fourth global cloud region in Singapore

Qlik has launched a new cloud region in Singapore, making the new site its second in Asia-Pacific and fourth globally. The move comes as the business analytics vendor looks to tap growing digital transformation efforts in the region.

The new Singapore cloud region would allow both large enterprises and small and midsize businesses to store and deploy data for analytics locally, Qlik said in a statement Thursday.

It has three other cloud regions in Australia, Ireland, and the US. The vendor has operated an office in Singapore since 2011.

The option to keep their data in the regional cloud also would provide customers with the ability to support end-users' analytics needs in the region more effectively, with faster access and lower latency, Qlik said. Its customers here included Singapore Management University and Essilor.

Qlik's Asia-Pacific and Japan senior vice president Geoff Thomas said: "Digital transformation is an imperative for businesses wanting to thrive in today's era of constant change, with the move to the cloud being a crucial enabler. The strategic placement of a new Qlik cloud region in Singapore will help us better meet customer needs for Qlik Cloud, while complying with stringent local data residency requirements."

Its new cloud region also would support the country's smart nation plans to drive digital adoption amongst local businesses, Thomas said.

RELATED COVERAGE