Qlik to Acquire Attunity for $560M

Qlik, an early leader in the visualization-heavy self-service business intelligence (BI) arena, is continuing its acquisitive push to become a holistic analytics platform. After acquiring geospatial analytics/GIS partner Idevio in January of 2017, and data catalog-focused Podium Data in July of 2018, King of Prussia, PA-based Qlik is announcing today its agreement to acquire data integration player Attunity for $560M.

Also read: Analytics acquisition deals continue: it's an all-you-can-eat buffet

Also read: Qlik acquires Podium Data as BI and Big Data coalesce

Attunity focuses on Change Data Capture (CDC) technology to facilitate data ingest, replication and integration of streaming and conventional data, for both data warehouses and data lakes. The Qlik platform already accommodates modeling and visualization in its QlikView and Qlik Sense products; GIS via its GeoAnalytics product; and data catalog and governance through its Data Catalyst (formerly Podium Data) product.

Also read: Podium Data becomes Qlik Data Catalyst



The addition of Attunity's data integration functionality has the power to make the Qlik offering much more comprehensive. The deal also positions Qlik nicely against Tableau, which offers its own data prep component and seems intent on building out other ancillary services.

One-stop shop?

But, specifically, the combination of Podium Data and Attunity under one roof puts Qlik quite squarely in the data management and governance space, making it better-able to compete against mega-vendors like Microsoft, IBM, SAP and Oracle, who have been in both the BI and data management spaces for many years. In an era of increasing data protection regulation and digital transformation pressures, successful players in the data arena need both.

To that point, Shimon Alon, Chairman and CEO of Attunity said of the deal: "We are excited to be joining Qlik, combining our data integration and big data management capabilities with the analytics leader to accelerate our success." Qlik CEO, Mike Capone, further endorsed this "better together" approach, saying "...together we're better positioned to serve our enterprise customers along with our partner ecosystem to solve the most challenging data problems."

Finish line

The companies say that the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, which would have the Podium Data and Attunity deals both executed within a 12-month period. And that's appropriate, as the need for comprehensive data management and governance has been a high-priority concern in the Enterprise in that very same interval.