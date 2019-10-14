Qualcomm intros new reference design for 5G FWA home gateways

Qualcomm on Monday announced a new reference design integrating 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home gateways. The chipmaker also revealed that more than 30 OEMs have signed on to use the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system for commercial 5G FWA launches.

Qualcomm said the new home gateway reference design is meant to help ISPs and broadband carriers deliver fiber-like high-speed data, television and phone services to home internet to customers.

The turnkey system integrates the SnapdragonTM X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Networking Pro 1200 platform for high performance Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with other gateway capabilities and features.

"This new home gateway reference design can help ISPs and broadband carriers deliver triple-play home internet to customers, including fiber-like high-speed data, television and phone services, all with support for hundreds of devices, in a high-performance

single-box solution powered by the latest connectivity offerings from Qualcomm Technologies," said Nick Kucharewski, VP and GM for Qualcomm's Wireless Infrastructure and Networking Business, in a statement.

On the OEM news, Qualcomm said new customers include Arcadyan, Askey, AVM, Casa Systems, Compal, Cradlepoint, Fibocom, FIH, Franklin, Gemtek, Gongjing, Gosuncn Technology Group, Inseego, LG, Linksys, MeiG, NETGEAR, Nokia, OPPO, Panasonic Mobile Communications, Co., Ltd, Quanta, Quectel, Sagemcom, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Sercomm, Sierra Wireless, Sunsea, Technicolor, Telit, Wewins, Wingtech, WNC, and ZTE.