This adorable $35 USB-C charger may be the last one you'll ever need (and want)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Ugreen's Nexode RG 65W 3-port USB charger is available on Amazon for a limited-time deal price of $36.
- It's a solid, reliable charger with a fun twist.
- Detachable feet can be easy to lose. It'll all make sense in a moment.
I've tested a lot of chargers, but I think this is the first on two fronts -- it is a robot, and it has a face.
Yes, you read that right. A charger that is shaped like a little robot, and it has a face.
The charger in question is the Ugreen Nexode RG 65W GaN charger. It's cute, has an innovative user interface, and works surprisingly well.View at Amazon
Ugreen Nexode RG 65W 3-port tech specs
- Wattage: 65W
- Input: 100 – 240V, 50/60Hz, 1.8A max
- Technology: GaN (gallium nitride)
- Charging ports: 3 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A
- USB-C 1 output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓3.25A, 65W max
- USB-C 2 output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓2.5A / 15V⎓2A / 20V⎓1.5A, 30W max
- USB-A output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 12V⎓1.5A / 10V⎓2.25A, 22.5W max
- Size: 1.68 x 1.85 x 2.65 inches
- Weight: 0.5 pounds
- Safety features: Built-in protection for short circuits, overload, temperature, and overvoltage.
Note: I'm testing the UK version designed for UK AC sockets, which is why it looks different from the US version, but otherwise all the specs are the same.
What we have here is a small, compact USB charger with a unique twist -- it looks like a robot.
That's right, its design mimics a robot, complete with an LCD face. But this isn't just for show; the LCD face acts as a user interface, displaying the charger's status, whether in standby, fast charging, or simply plugged in.
While some might consider it gimmicky, this feature adds a cute and practical way to indicate whether the charger is active.
The charger also features plastic feet covering the AC prongs. And that's their only purpose; handy if you're carrying the charger about in a bag, less so if this charger is going to end up in an outlet and never be moved.
The feet are magnetized, and this allows them to be attached to any convenient ferrous surface when they are not needed. However, as these feet have to be removed to use the charger, this raises a concern -- mild anxiety, if I'm being honest -- in me that they will quickly be lost or misplaced, and the robot will end up without its feet.
Note: The feet on the UK version of the robot do not have magnets.
Beyond the robot design and cute LCD face, this is a well-made, high-performance 3-port USB charger. It features two USB-C ports, one good for a maximum of 65W, and the other for 30W. And for any legacy devices, there's a single 22.5W max USB-A port.
The charger does exactly what it claims in the spec sheet, and can deliver a maximum output wattage of 65W while remaining fairly cool to the touch.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Ugreen Nexode RG 65W 3-port USB charger is an excellent choice for those needing a capable yet modest charging solution, with a touch of fun and uniqueness compared to the standard wall wart.
This charger is small enough to be portable, the protective feet cover the prongs so don't dig into your pocket or bag, the three ports offer versatility and convenience, accommodating multiple devices simultaneously, and the USB-A port offers peace of mind for when you encounter older, legacy devices.