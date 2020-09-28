QuickBooks users can now import purchase data from Amazon Business

Intuit on Monday announced an integration with Amazon Business that aims to make it easier to import purchase and reconciliation data into QuickBooks.

Through the integration, all Amazon Business purchases will be automatically imported into QuickBooks and the data refreshed multiple times a day. Purchase details, including item descriptions, costs and fee breakdowns for each transaction will be included automatically.

"By connecting Amazon Business with QuickBooks Online, businesses can gain better insights into where their expenses are coming from and how their business is doing overall," Intuit said in a press release. "Each item bought through Amazon Business can be categorized separately and matched with bank transactions in QuickBooks. This even works should a customer return an item to Amazon Business – with the returned item transaction importing into QuickBooks automatically for review."

Launched in 2015, Amazon Business a version of Amazon that offers businesses greater control over their procurement experience. It includes features such as multi-user accounts and quantity discounts, as well as an optional Business Prime membership that unlocks additional benefits for a yearly fee.

As for Intuit, the company is making a strategic push into the commerce space, announcing recently the launch of QuickBooks Commerce. The platform aims to consolidate sales channels into one central hub for product-based small businesses, allowing them to access and integrate sales channels, manage orders and fulfillment, sync inventory, avoid out-of-stocks, and get profitability insights.

With all of the core QuickBooks services combined, Intuit is now pitching itself as a comprehensive digital platform to centrally run and manage a multichannel business.