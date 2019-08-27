Rackspace expands hybrid cloud capabilities

Rackspace on Tuesday introduced new technical enhancements to help clients with their hybrid cloud deployments, including new API management services and cloud-native capabilities. Overall, they're designed to facilitate modern and consistent application deployment and management.

Rackspace recently rebranded, with a renewed focus on serving the enterprise as an unbiased managed cloud vendor with a range of professional services. It sees hybrid cloud management as a major part of its strategy, given that according to Forrester, 74 percent of enterprises are pursuing hybrid cloud.

Rackspace's new offerings include managed guest OS for VMware Cloud on AWS workloads. A managed external storage option will be coming soon. VMware Cloud on AWS runs VMware's SDDC on bare metal Amazon Web Services infrastructure. It allows customers to run any application across public, private or hybrid cloud environments.

Next, Rackspace is providing professional and managed services to help customers deploy containers. There's also a new Cloud Reliability Engineering Service Block, which assigns a Rackspace infrastructure engineering team to work closely with the customer's in-house IT team to provide cloud-native support. They'll collaborate on infrastructure projects to help facilitate the adoption of cloud-native capabilities.

The expanded portfolio also includes new managed security services. Customers can now use Proactive Detection and Response and Compliance Assistance services on VMware private clouds. Additionally, Rackspace's managed public cloud customers will have access to native security tools from leading public cloud vendors, starting with AWS. These new offerings will be integrated into the Rackspace Managed Security portfolio so that customers can have a single pane of glass view into their security landscape.

Lastly, Rackspace is introducing an Integration and API Management Assessment, which will evaluate the state of application and data integration across an entire organization and make recommendations.

