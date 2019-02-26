Rackspace, Pure Storage offer joint solution for hybrid cloud customers

Rackspace and Pure Storage on Tuesday jointly launched the new Ultra-Fast Performance Rackspace Block Storage solution. The offering combines Pure's storage technology and partner program with Rackspace's managed services and hybrid IT expertise. It's aimed at hybrid-cloud customers who are migrating mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

"This is really about those companies that want to get out of storage management but maintain those enterprise-grade capabilities, have utlra-fast performance and high up time," Jack Hogan, Pure Storage VP of Technology Strategy, said in a video.

The offering provides customers with fast access to their storage, hybrid-cloud connectivity and low latency for workloads like e-commerce, databases, disaster recovery, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IOT. As customers migrate those workloads to Rackspace's infrastructure, it should help them maintain high performance and availability, with extensive data portability across multiple platforms.

The key benefits of the new offering include Rackspace's help migrating, securing and optimizing their hybrid cloud environments, as well as Pure Storage's enterprise-level security.

"Rackspace has always believed that customers are on a multi-decade journey moving from one form factor to another, from an on-prem world to a cloud world," said Prashanth Chandrasekar, SVP and GM at Rackspace.