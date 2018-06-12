Rackspace launches managed colocation services

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rackspace is expanding its managed hosting portfolio with the launch of a new colocation service that lets customers deploy their own hardware inside Rackspace data centers.

Rackspace, which left the public market following a $4.3 billion deal with the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, is pitching Rackspace Colocation as an on-ramp to the cloud for businesses with existing investments in on-premises hardware.

Instead of decommissioning infrastructure before it's functionally kaput, Rackspace customers can "life and shift" their hardware and critical workloads into Rackspace data centers, where Rackspace pledges to oversee disaster recovery, security and reliability, and deliver a hands-on hardware service.

Colocation also promises to lower costs associated with operating infrastructure in-house, such as power, bandwidth and networking, Rackspace said.

More broadly, Rackspace Colocation lines up with the company's strategy to become a provider of IT as a Service across applications, data, security and infrastructure.

"Enterprises need a colocation provider that can also be a trusted cloud adviser as they embark on their cloud journey," said Henry Tran, general manager of managed hosting at Rackspace. "Rackspace is the only colocation provider that can offer customers a world-class colocation solution today, while also serving as the sole partner they will need in the long-term to migrate to and manage their public cloud, private cloud, managed hosting or bare metal platforms."

