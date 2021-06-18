Randall Brugeaud will finish up as DTA CEO to head up a new trade taskforce

The Australian government has announced Randall Brugeaud will leave his current role as CEO of the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to lead a new taskforce that will investigate ways to cut red tape and simplify trade processes and systems.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said Brugeaud would lead the taskforce, commencing on July 1.

"Mr Brugeaud is uniquely qualified to work hand in hand with businesses to design and implement a cross-border trade system that meets their needs," he said.

Brugeaud has held the role of DTA CEO since 2018 after moving over from the Australian Bureau of Statistics where he was the deputy Australian statistician. He was the DTA's third official CEO, taking over from Gavin Slater.

Brugeaud's departure comes just nearly a month after the federal government handed down its 2021-22 Budget, which revealed the DTA's budget had been reduced by around AU$90 million. It was the first Budget announced with the DTA back under the care of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Appearing before Senate Estimates, Brugeaud was hesitant to provide his opinion on whether the move would be beneficial.

"We weren't by any shape or form blindsided by it, as you know the DTA was originally situated in Prime Minister and Cabinet portfolio. This is a return into the portfolio, which reinforces our role at the whole-of-government strategy and policy table," he said at the time.

"We will make the most of the hand we have been dealt with PM&C."

The new Simplified Trade System Implementation Taskforce that Brugeaud is set to lead will be tasked with reviewing international trade regulations and modernising outdate IT systems, which the federal government touted would assist more than 57,000 Australian exporters and more than 380,000 importers.

"Our government's focus on cutting red tape will give businesses more time to focus on growing their business and employing more Australians. We announced an additional AU$37.4 million for the Simplified Trade System reform, to further strengthen Australia's economic resilience, in the May budget," Tehan said.

The taskforce will work with the Simplified Trade System Industry Advisory Council, the Deregulation Taskforce, other border agencies, and Australian businesses to review and improve regulations and trade systems.

