Red Hat's OpenShift platform is now available on IBM Power Virtual Servers

IBM on Tuesday unveiled a new lineup of Power Systems capabilities and open-source based tools that aim to help companies deploy and manage hybrid cloud infrastructures. In addition to new deployment and management tools, IBM also announced the availability of Red Hat's OpenShift container platform on IBM Power Virtual Servers, Big Blue's infrastructure-as-a-service offering.

IBM said the combination of OpenShift with Power Virtual Servers allows companies to expand the cloud capabilities of their Power Systems infrastructure. Red Hat Runtimes is also now supported on IBM Power Systems, as well as new dynamic capacity capabilities that allow customers to scale compute capacity across Linux, IBM i, and AIX. IBM also announced a new rack solution composed of Power Systems servers and pre-configured private cloud software.

Meanwhile, six new Red Hat open-source Ansibles -- including Patch Management, Security Management, OS and Application Deployment, Continuous Delivery, Centralized Backup and Recovery -- will provide enterprises with more flexibility and automation for hybrid cloud deployments, IBM said. The addition brings the total number of Power-supported Ansible modules to 102. Overall, IBM said users have downloaded Power-supported Ansible modules more than 11,000 times.

"Twelve months ago, IT practitioners faced a vastly different landscape before the world was transformed by the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Stephen Leonard, GM of IBM Cognitive Systems. "But despite the challenges, they recognize that a hybrid cloud approach can offer 2.5x the value derived from a single public cloud, as measured by IBM's Institute of Business Value. IBM Power Systems, along with the greater IBM Systems portfolio, plays a critical role in this transition to hybrid environments."

RELATED: