IBM acquires Randori to streamline threat detection, bolster XDR offerings

IBM has announced the acquisition of Randori to streamline its threat detection and response solutions portfolio. The deal was made public on Monday; financial details have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2018, Randori is led by co-founder and CEO Brian Hazzard. The company calls itself a leader in attack surface management and offensive security, acting as a "trusted adversary" for its clients.

"The Randori Attack Platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping security teams discover gaps, assess risks, and improve over time by delivering an unrivaled attack experience at scale," Randori says.

The company previously secured over $30 million in funding. Customers include Meijer, Greenhill, and FirstBank.

IBM's acquisition, revealed during the RSAC 2022 conference, is set to further the tech giant's Hybrid Cloud strategy. A facet is supporting customers with cybersecurity solutions implemented in the cloud rather than on-premise.

Cybersecurity goes far beyond endpoint defense and signature-based virus detection. Hardly a week goes by when we do not hear of a data breach or security incident impacting the enterprise, and both defensive and offensive expertise is required to mitigate today's threats.

Randori takes the position of a threat actor, analyzing enterprise networks and devices for gaps and weaknesses -- allowing security teams to tackle issues before cyberattackers take advantage of them.

The purchase of Randori builds upon IBM's acquisition of endpoint security company ReaQta in November 2021. ReaQta utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, a technology field that IBM has a keen interest in, to "automatically identify and manage threats" while obfuscating its own presence from potential threat actors.

IBM's new company paved the way for the launch of QRadar XDR, an Extended detection and response (XDR) suite. Randori's software will be integrated into QRadar once the acquisition closes.

"We started Randori to ensure every organization has access to the attacker's perspective," commented Hazzard. "To stay ahead of today's threats, you need to know what's exposed and how attackers view your environment -- that's exactly what Randori provides. By joining forces with IBM, we can greatly accelerate this vision and strategy."

In other IBM news, the company has been ordered to pay $1.6 billion in restitution to software company BMC, a partner and competitor, after a judge found the firm violated a contract in relation to mainframe technology. IBM intends to appeal.

