RedHat announces new edge capabilities in OpenShift and Advanced Cluster Management

RedHat has announced various updates to its tools, with Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 and Red Hat OpenShift 4.9, and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.4 now generally available.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 adds new capabilities such as the option to run VMs and cloud-native applications in parallel, as well as new hardware options including 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and other next-generation x86 architectures.

The company also announced new edge capabilities for the latest versions of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.

With Red Hat OpenShift 4.9 now generally available, users are now able to provision OpenShift on a single node.

"Single node OpenShift puts both control and worker capabilities into a single server to help fit into space-constrained environments," Red Hat said.

"Additionally, single node OpenShift provides operational independence for edge sites as there is no dependency on a centralised Kubernetes control plane -- making it far easier for edge sites that may experience lapses in connectivity, like remote cell towers or manufacturing facilities."

Meanwhile, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.4 has the ability to manage up to 2,000 clusters on a single hub along with IPV6 dual stack support for the managed fleet.

It can also provide management capabilities across single node OpenShift, remote worker nodes, and 3-node clusters, Red Hat said.

Hub-side policy templating, which reduces the number of policies needed for high scale management scenarios by reading a single policy on the hub and applying it to varied cluster scenarios, and zero touch provisioning have also been introduced as part of the update to Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.4.

"The new capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management help further extend what the open hybrid cloud is capable of -- providing a common foundation for innovation from on-premises data centres to the furthest reaches of enterprise networks," Red Hat platforms business group senior VP Stefanie Chiras said.

Two months ago, Red Hat expanded the range of research and academic-related organisations that can gain access to Red Hat's academic subscription program. With the expansion, these organisations can use RHEL not just for research or classes, but the whole gamut of Linux uses.

