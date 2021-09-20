Roku refreshes Streaming Stick, adding 4K and more

The Roku has been holding its own in the streaming sticks market against the likes of Amazon and Google, and the time has come for an upgrade.

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+ bundle offer a huge upgrade over the existing Streaming Stick and add things that modern consumers want -- 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The new Streaming Sticks features an updated processor that cuts boot times by 30%, and incorporates a new long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers up to double the Wi-Fi speeds of the original device.

"The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years and we've redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever," said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as offering support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to allow effortless integration with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is priced at $49.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ is a bundle that features a Roku Streaming Stick 4K stick and a Roku Voice Remote Pro. The remote features a built-in rechargeable battery and voice-activated finding.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ bundle that combines a Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Voice Remote Pro is priced at $69.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+ are available for pre-order now and will ship mid-October.