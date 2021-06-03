Run Windows software and more with this $35 Mac app bundle

When things take longer than they should, it takes up time that can be much more enjoyably spent elsewhere. There's no reason for that, when the problem may be that you just don't have the right software. And if that's the case, then all you need in order to boost your productivity is The All-Star Mac Bundle Featuring Parallels Pro. Fortunately, it's being offered at a 30% discount for a very limited time, when you use the code ALLSTARMAC.

ZDNet Recommends The fastest VPN: NordVPN, Hotspot Shield, and ExpressVPN compared We don't just test VPN provider performance in this in-depth analysis. We go out onto the internet, gather performance data from all across the web, and let you know which provider is the best overall. Read More

For instance, you can streamline your operating systems usage by running macOS and Windows at the same time using the Parallels Pro: 1-Yr Subscription included in this bundle. Buyers really love this service, they gave it a remarkable 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot. Then you can protect your privacy forever, not only on your Mac but also on up to 5 other devices, with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN. Since you don't have to sacrifice speed for security, this is a critic's choice.

According to TenBestVPNs:

"FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market."

Once you've got your operations rolling along, you can really begin to turbocharge your productivity in perpetuity with what is arguably the most powerful contact manager you can use on a Mac, because a perpetual license to Busy Contacts is also part of this bundle. The Smart Filter and Tags features allow you to organize your contacts, plus you can sync with all the common cloud services and even integrate it with your social media accounts. While the Activity List keeps track of all your communications and other events with each contact.

You will also get a lifetime license for both Macs and Windows to PDFChef, which lets you do everything you need to with pdf files, as well as a perpetual license for Moho Debut. That's a fun 2D animation program you can use to make cartoons, videos, and more, even if you are a complete novice.

Don't miss this chance to get a 30% discount off The All-Star Mac Bundle Featuring Parallels Pro during the short time it's available. Use the code ALLSTARMAC today and pay only $35.

Prices subject to change.



