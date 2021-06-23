Salesforce, AWS expand partnership with pre-built apps, multiple native integrations for developers

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services said they are expanding their partnership so developers will be able to use AWS within Salesforce, connect workflows and leverage pre-built applications.

The two companies have been partners since 2016 and have multiple joint customers. Salesforce and AWS said pre-built applications will natively combine AWS services for voice, AI and video and Salesforce Customer 360. AWS is Salesforce's primary public cloud platform.

AWS and Salesforce announced their latest installment of the partnership as Salesforce rolled out a variety of low-code tools.

Key areas of the AWS and Salesforce partnership include:

Salesforce will embed AWS services for voice, video, AI and machine learning in its applications for sales, service and industries.

Customers will be able to buy from Salesforce and consume AWS on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Joint customers will be able to scale compute, storage and database as needed from within Salesforce and leverage Amazon Connect, Amazon Redshift and AWS Lambda without custom code and integration.

AWS services will be available in low code and click-to-launch dev tools.

Data will be able to flow between AWS and Salesforce in real time.

The two companies will provide a guided setup experience.

Industry clouds will be able to leverage Amazon Chime, Amazon Comprehend within Salesforce Industry Clouds such as healthcare.

Salesforce and AWS said they will hold a webcast for developers on Thursday to outline the new integrations.

More: