Salesforce adds investment, corporate banking tools to Financial Services Cloud

Salesforce has added corporate and investment banking tools to its Financial Services Cloud as well as integrations with Tableau so bankers can manage client relationships, analyze deals and share sensitive information.

The additions to Financial Services Cloud highlight how Salesforce is targeting industries as well as combining Tableau's analytics and visualization tools into deals. In Salesforce's first quarter, Tableau was included in 8 of the company's top 10 deals.

Indeed, Salesforce Industries includes 12 industry clouds covering financial services, consumer goods, healthcare and public sector as well as custom options for sub-verticals.

Salesforce is also embedding compliance and regulatory features to enable banks to stay compliant and manage sensitive information. Salesforce rolled out Financial Services Cloud in 2016 as a way to tap into the financial services and tech market, bringing industry specific updates as well as innovation from Salesforce's platform to banks, insurers, and fintech companies. The company has continually updated Financial Services Cloud and added Einstein tools.

Corporate and Investment Banking for Financial Services Cloud includes:

Support for new integrations with Tableau CRM and Einstein Relationship Insights.

Tools to automate deal execution processes via low code tools. Processes related to mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and corporate restructuring can be automated. Tableau enables bankers to analyze deals, data, notes and client engagement.

Einstein Relationship Insights (ERI) to discover relationships in a banker's context across Salesforce. Records including accounts, contacts and public mentions can be surfaced. ERI uses both structured and unstructured data to surface connections.

Tools to ensure sensitive data on clients or deals is only shared with relevant stakeholders.

Integration with internal data and external market data for a view of clients to eliminate the need to log into multiple systems during a deal.

Salesforce said Evercore, TD and Moelis & Co. were banks using the platform. Corporate and Investment Banking for Financial Services Cloud will be generally available in the summer of 2021.