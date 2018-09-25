Salesforce, AWS plot more private connections, integration points

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services outlined new integrations that will give customers more private connection and data sharing options.

For Salesforce, AWS is its preferred infrastructure provider and a way to more efficiently expand globally. Salesforce runs most of its public cloud workloads on AWS and is live in Australia and Canada. Salesforce plans to run Heroku, Quip and Marketing Cloud Social Studio on AWS too.

The two companies, which first announced a partnership in 2016, are also complementary from a go-to-market perspective. In addition, Salesforce and Amazon both have a mutual interest in moving away from Oracle databases.

Salesforce's update on the AWS partnership comes as the company launches its Customer 360 effort. The integrations, announced at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference, include: