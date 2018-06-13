Salesforce expands integrations between its clouds, Google Analytics 360

Salesforce has integrated its Marketing Cloud with Google Analytics 360 to use campaign data for tailored audiences and analysis outside of the search giant's tools.
The integration, now generally available, is part of a partnership outlined last year between Salesforce and Google Cloud.
Bobby Jania, vice president of product marketing for Salesforce, said the integration allows customers to create an audience in Google Analytics 360 and pass the IDs to Marketing Cloud to engage over various channels in a way that is compliant with GDPR. "We're looking to create personalized journeys," said Jania.
At Salesforce's Connections conference in Chicago, the company outlined the following:
- B2B Commerce in Commerce Cloud. Built on Salesforce's platform, B2B Commerce aims to provide consumer-like e-commerce for business buyers. The B2B effort combined with its consumer e-commerce allows customers to offer a coherent experience across units and channels.
- LiveMessage expanded SMS support. LiveMessage, part of Service Cloud, will add 21 additional countries with SMS support.
- Marketing Cloud Interaction Studio goes generally available. The studio enables experiences and coordination for promotions, discounts and offers across a brand's channels.
- Marketing Cloud gets Einstein audience segmentations via its data management platform as well as Einstein Splits, which create AI-driven paths for each customer.
- Integrations between Commerce, Marketing and Service Clouds. For instance, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud integrations will allow service reps to see order history and use customer service interactions for cross-selling. Commerce Journeys combines Marketing Cloud and Commerce cloud so companies can tailor shopping experiences.
