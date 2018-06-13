Salesforce expands integrations between its clouds, Google Analytics 360

Salesforce has integrated its Marketing Cloud with Google Analytics 360 to use campaign data for tailored audiences and analysis outside of the search giant's tools.

The integration, now generally available, is part of a partnership outlined last year between Salesforce and Google Cloud.

Bobby Jania, vice president of product marketing for Salesforce, said the integration allows customers to create an audience in Google Analytics 360 and pass the IDs to Marketing Cloud to engage over various channels in a way that is compliant with GDPR. "We're looking to create personalized journeys," said Jania.

At Salesforce's Connections conference in Chicago, the company outlined the following: