Salesforce names Bret Taylor President and COO

Salesforce on Thursday announced that it's promoting President and Chief Product Officer Bret Taylor to President and Chief Operating Officer. Taylor joined Salesforce in 2016 when the CRM giant acquired Quip, the productivity platform that Taylor founded.

In his new role, Taylor will lead Salesforce's global product vision, engineering, security, marketing and communications, the company said. He'll continue to report to chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff.

"Bret has been the chief architect of our product vision, development and go-to-market strategy, driving success for our customers with our industry-leading Customer 360 platform," Benioff said in a statement. "His expanded portfolio of responsibilities will enable us to drive even greater customer success and innovation as we experience rapid growth at scale."

Before founding Quip, Taylor served as the CTO of Facebook, which he joined in 2009 after it acquired his social networking company, FriendFeed. Taylor is also known as one of the creators of Google Maps and is a member of Twitter's board of directors.