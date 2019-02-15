Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S5e Android tablet with Bixby integration

Tablets are not as essential as a smartphone or computer, but they are useful for media consumption and use on the road. Apple dominates the tablet market with nearly 30 percent of the market share compared to Samsung at 15 percent (IDC report). That said, there are still valid reasons to consider an Android tablet from Samsung.

Today Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S5e that is thin and light while still containing a massive battery that provides up to 14.5 hours of use. It comes with Bixby integration, Samsung DeX, and quad speakers with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display.

While Bixby gets a bad wrap in the press most of the time, I personally find it quite useful if you spend the time exploring the power it provides. Unlike other assistants that focus on performing basic tasks and search, Bixby 2.0 is designed to fully control your device via voice while also performing multiple actions through various Quick Commands.

Specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e include:

Display : 10.5 inch 2560x1600 Super AMOLED

: 10.5 inch 2560x1600 Super AMOLED RAM/storage : 4/64GB or 6/128GB and a microSD card slot

: 4/64GB or 6/128GB and a microSD card slot Cameras : Rear 13 megapixel and front-facing 8 megapixel

: Rear 13 megapixel and front-facing 8 megapixel Connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Battery life : Up to 14.5 hours of play with a 7,040 mAh battery

: Up to 14.5 hours of play with a 7,040 mAh battery Dimensions: 245 x 160 x 5.5mm and 400 grams

Image: Samsung

Four speakers, tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support are provided. The tablet launches with Android Pie 9.0 as well so you should be good for at least a year before looking for updates.

Samsung DeX integration, see our Executive Guide, is provided so you can truly have the Galaxy Tab S5e serve as your primary computer with extreme portability. I may have to try going a month with just a phone and a Tab S5e later this spring.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is scheduled for release in the second quarter, starting at $399.99. It's likely we will see these launch with wireless carrier support as well so stay tuned for deals from your preferred carrier. It may be time to upgrade my old Galaxy Tab.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: An Android tablet built for business