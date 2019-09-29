Samsung Galaxy Fold and iPhone 11 Pro hands-on, Vivoactive 4, OnePlus 7T, Pixelbook Go (MobileTechRoundup show #482)

Kevin and I have both had our new Apple iPhone 11 Pro devices for over a week and are very pleased. I also took a long drive on Friday to pick up a brand-new device that earned another star on my early adopter badge. Check out the 90 minute MobileTechRoundup show #482 for this and more chatter about mobile tech.
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro after 10 days
- Samsung Galaxy Fold purchased
- OnePlus 7T announced and initial thoughts
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 challenges Kevin's 245 Music
- Atlas may be the Pixelbook Go, but who is it for?
- HP Chromebook X360 released in two models
- Chrome OS 77 Stable released
https://www.aboutchromebooks.com/news/chrome-os-77-stable-channel-arrives-heres-what-you-need-to-know/
