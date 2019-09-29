Samsung Galaxy Fold and iPhone 11 Pro hands-on, Vivoactive 4, OnePlus 7T, Pixelbook Go (MobileTechRoundup show #482)

After an 8-hour drive, I have a Samsung Galaxy Fold in hand so much of the podcast was spent discussing this new device and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro devices that both of us purchased. We also covered another new phone, a wearable, and some Chromebook news.

An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

Kevin and I have both had our new Apple iPhone 11 Pro devices for over a week and are very pleased. I also took a long drive on Friday to pick up a brand-new device that earned another star on my early adopter badge. Check out the 90 minute MobileTechRoundup show #482 for this and more chatter about mobile tech.

Running time: 98 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 112MB)

