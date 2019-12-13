Samsung Galaxy S11: Rumors, leaks, and everything we know so far

Don't leave your laptop for a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus just yet Samsung pitches the Note 10 Plus as a laptop replacement for remote and field workers. ZDNet's Bill Detwiler puts that claim to the test. Can it replace his MacBook Air on his next business trip?

Rumors are starting to heat up regarding Samsung's Galaxy S11 series of smartphones. Well, we don't know if they will be called Galaxy S11, but it's hard to imagine Samsung naming the new phones anything else. Alongside the rumors, we're beginning to see leaks trickle in as Samsung ramps up for production and continues testing its latest hardware.

Keep in mind, until Samsung makes an official announcement, any of the information below can (and some of it will) change. That said, leaks of Samsung phones leading up to a launch tend to pick up pace as the launch gets closer, so we should have more reliable information as we head into 2020.

Release date

Based on previous launches, a February 2020 announcement is expected

A March 2020 release date

For the past few years, Samsung has announced the next Galaxy S model in February and released it a few weeks later. We expect the same this year. A mid-February announcement, with availability by the end of the month or in early March.

What will it be called?

Our best guess follows Samsung's previous pattern

Galaxy S11e, S11, and S11 Plus

We don't know yet, but going by last year's release, we suspect Samsung will use the same naming scheme. Meaning, the low-end phone will be called Galaxy S11e, with the higher-end models called Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus.

Image: Onleaks and 91mobiles

What will it look like?

A lot like the Note 10

There's a new camera arrangement, though

We haven't seen the onslaught of renders and photos that lead up to a Samsung Galaxy release yet, but it's still early. Instead, our best look at what the Galaxy S11 will look like comes from a CAD render provided by @OnLeaks published on 91mobiles.

The front of the phone is all display, save for the camera hole punch centered at the top of the screen.

It's the rear of the Galaxy S11 that's sure to get plenty of attention. According to the render, the S11 will have a large camera array that will house five different cameras.

Camera improvements

A primary camera of 108 megapixels is possible

There could be as many as five cameras on the back

As you can see in the above render, the Galaxy S11 may very well end up with five rear-facing cameras. But outside of the growing number of lenses on the back of phones, perhaps the bigger story with the Galaxy S11 is that XDA Developers found code in the Samsung Camera app that indicates the S11 could have a 108-megapixel camera. That report was backed up by Twitter user Ice Universe, who has accurately leaked specs and features for phones in the past but only mentions the Galaxy S11 Plus.

5G across the lineup?

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor comes with 5G

But it needs to be paired with a 5G modem

We may see 5G connectivity in every Galaxy S11 that Samsung announces next year, but if that's the case, that also means the price for each model will go up. I'd wager that we'll see Samsung release LTE models alongside a 5G variant of the S11 and 5G standard in the S11 Plus.

In addition to more expensive hardware, 5G coverage isn't there yet to justify forcing every customer into paying for a technology they likely won't even have coverage to use for awhile.

Specifications

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865

120Hz refresh rate for the screen

Bigger display, bigger battery

Samsung tends to be one of the first phone makers to use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor with its S series each year, and we don't expect that trend to end. The new processor supports display refresh rates of up to 120hz, which leads to smoother scrolling through apps and improved gaming.

Another leak from Ice Universe points to a hidden settings menu found in Note 9's One UI 2 beta that adds an option for a 120hz refresh rate, which isn't possible in Note 9. It appears Samsung left some code intended for the S11 in the Note 9 build.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

According to Evan Blass, who goes by Evleaks on Twitter, the S11 display sizes will be 6.4 inches, 6.7 inches, and 6.9 inches for the S11e, S11 and S11 Plus, respectively. There's a chance the smallest S11 will have a 6.2-inch display.

A 5G device with more cameras and larger displays is going to chew through batteries much faster, but it appears Samsung is increasing the S11's battery size to offset it. A picture posted by Ice Universe is supposedly the battery that Samsung will use in the Galaxy S11 Plus, and it's a whopping 5,000mAh.