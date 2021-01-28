Those fantastic Samsung Galaxy S21 preorder deals end today

You have until the end of the day to preorder the Galaxy S21 and get all the perks that go with it.

Every major US carrier and most retailers are accepting preorders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. They're all offering $200 in Samsung credit for you to grab accessories on its site, as well as a free Samsung SmartTag.

If you're planning on getting any Galaxy S21 model, now is the best time to buy it. There likely won't be any major price reductions -- let alone complimentary credit and gifts -- for months, so the pre-order deals on offer right now are truly worth it.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 cost?

Here's how the pricing tree works out for all three models in the Galaxy S21 series:

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 for 128GB | $849 for 256GB

You can get it in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom pink, and phantom white. The 256GB version is limited to phantom gray.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999 for 128GB | $1,049 for 256GB

You can get it in phantom violet, phantom silver, and phantom black. The 256GB version is limited to phantom black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $1,199 for 128GB | $1,249 for 256GB | $1,399 for 512GB

You can get it in phantom silver or phantom black. The 256GB and 512GB models are only available in phantom black.

When can you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21?

Preorders for the entire series ends on Jan. 28, with orders set to arrive the following day when the phones become available to buy.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Buy from: Samsung | Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Walmart | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Buy from: Samsung | Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Walmart | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Buy from: Samsung | Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Walmart | Best Buy

Are there any Samsung Galaxy S21 deals or perks?

If you preorder any of the Galaxy S21 models, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker as well as Samsung store credit in either $100, $150, or $200 amounts, depending on which model you buy. You get $100 for the Galaxy S21, $150 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and $200 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This deal is available from Samsung and all carriers.

Here's the full list of deals:

Samsung You can buy carrier versions or an unlocked variant of any of the models from Samsung. For a limited time, Samsung is shaving $700 off the cost of any S21 model with a trade-in. If you preorder from Samsung, you'll also get a $100 credit for the Galaxy S21, $150 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, or $200 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This can be used to buy items from Samsung.com. Preorders will also receive one of Samsung's new SmartTag Bluetooth trackers for free. View Now at Samsung

Verizon Wireless Verizon is accepting preorders for all three models, plus it's offering a free Galaxy S21 Plus with a trade-in and when you sign up for "select" unlimited plans. You also get the Samsung.com gift voucher and free tracker. View Now at Verizon Wireless

AT&T You can preorder any of the new models through AT&T, and they'll come with the Samsung.com gift voucher and free tracker. It's also offering up 50% off the new Galaxy Buds Pro, a free Galaxy S21 with a trade-in and installment plan, and other deals, so it's worth checking out your options before closing the sale. View Now at AT&T

T-Mobile Again, preorder any of the Galaxy S21 models from T-Mobile, and you'll get the gift voucher and tracker. You can also snag a Galaxy S21 for free with a trade-in -- and you aren't required to add a line either. There's a buy-one-get-one deal on offer, too. View Now at T-Mobile



