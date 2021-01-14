Samsung Galaxy S21 event: How to watch Galaxy Unpacked

ZDNet Recommends The best Samsung phones Samsung offers a range of smartphones -- with the A-series, S-series, Note line, and new foldables. Read More

Samsung is holding an online-only "Galaxy Unpacked" event on Thursday, Jan. 14 to unveil new hardware. The Galaxy S21 will likely be the biggest announcement, though the company undoubtedly has a few other things up its sleeve.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2021 at 10am ET. Unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events, this one will be entirely virtual with no in-person component for the press due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the different international times for your reference:

New York - 10am EST

- 10am EST San Francisco - 7am PST

- 7am PST London - 3pm GMT

- 3pm GMT Berlin - 4pm CET

- 4pm CET Mumbai - 10:30pm IST

- 10:30pm IST Tokyo - 12am JST Jan. 15

- 12am JST Jan. 15 Sydney - 2am AEDT Jan. 15

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

On event day, Samsung will host a live stream (see above). You can also watch via its Galaxy Unpacked on its website. You can follow the hashtags #SamsungEvent and #TheNextGalaxy on social media, too, if you'd like to see more from Samsung.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Beyond the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Samsung could also unveil new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds and Galaxy SmartThings item trackers. Check out ZDNet's Samsung topic page for the latest news. We're covering the event in real time.