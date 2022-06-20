Samsung's annual Discover Samsung is here, and with the weeklong event, you can expect to find a host of deals, including ones that only last a day. If you've been kicking around upgrading a phone, today's deal is for you. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dropped in price by $150 -- and costs as low as $449 if you have an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's latest flagship phone, offering mobile users up to 1TB of storage on the device and up to 12GB of RAM for performing spec-heavy tasks. The phone also works with an integrated S-Pen for note-taking on the go or even completing a sketch or two. Since it's a successor to the Galaxy Note, you can expect a 2.8-millisecond response time, down from 9 milliseconds. And, the pen charges while it's tucked away in the phone itself. You can also count on its signature 6.8-inch, Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, a great screen that makes streaming or reviewing the latest Instagram shots.

Pen and display aside, the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are considered one of the best on the market right now. In his review, ZDNet contributor Matthew Miller in February felt that the plethora of cameras worked really well for zooming into the camera: "Four cameras are found on the back, with two of them serving as telephoto cameras, one as an ultra-wide, and the other as the main 108MP shooter. Ten times optical looks great, while zooming in up to 30 times still results in usable images with readable text." In other words, if you're looking for one of the best camera sets on the market, whether it's to snap photos of your kids or capturing landscapes while you're working remotely from the Badlands, this is the phone for you.

If you're picky on colors, the phone also comes in five: phantom black, phantom white, burgundy, and green.

This is a daily deal, so you need to catch this deal today in order to get it. You can get a complimentary upgrade to a 256GB S22 Ultra for the same price as the 128GB – $1,199 – of you can opt for the $50 off the 512GB or the $150 off the 1TB storage for $1,299 and $1,449, respectively. The deal is only while supplies last, so be sure to pick up this signature phone while you can.