Samsung's Galaxy A13 5G is launching in the US for $249

Image: Samsung

Samsung announced Wednesday that AT&T wireless will begin selling the Galaxy A13 5G on Dec. 3. This $250 smartphone has only been available outside of the US until now.

T-Mobile is expected to carry the A13 5G in January 2022, according to Samsung.

ZDNet Recommends The best Samsung phones Samsung offers a range of smartphones -- with the A-series, S-series, Note line, and new foldables. Read More

The Galaxy A13 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64GB of storage, microSD support for up to 1TB of extra storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 11. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera plus three rear-facing cameras. The main camera is 50-megapixels, while the other two are a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the side for unlocking the phone, using Samsung Pay, or using a banking app.

As far as the 5G is concerned, it will get support from AT&T's Sub6 network, which is typically faster than 4G LTE.

The Galaxy A13 5G is a no-frills phone that's perfect for a tween or even as a device for fleet managers and businesses that need a simple way to stay in communication with employees.

You can order the A13 5G from AT&T starting Dec. 3, or directly from Samsung.com and T-Mobile in January 2022.