Wanting the latest Samsung smartwatch, but don't want to drop that large price tag? For the first time ever, the Samsung Watch 5 dropped in price by $50, so you can score this all-new wearable for only $229. As a heads up, the deal is on the Bluetooth model, but you can also score the LTE model for only $30 more, and an extra 4mm of wristband is also on sale for $289.
The Watch comes with a host of new and improved features, including Body Composition Analysis (BIA), improved sensor accuracy, Auto Workout Tracking, and Advanced Sleep Coaching. With these features, you can monitor your fitness journey while making sure you're getting a good night's sleep.
The Sapphire Crystal glass is also Samsung's sturdiest glass ever, giving the face 1.6times more resistance against drops, crashes, and more. You'll also get an enhanced GPS with the LTE edition of the watch so you can know exactly where you are.
The Watch can also act as an extension of your phone, especially when you pair it with your Galaxy smartphone. Take calls, control Spotify, and more with just a tap of your wrist rather than pulling out your entire smartphone.
This watch is so useful and comes with so many perks that we made it our best pick for an Android-based smartwatch. Add it to your cart today to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. You can also check our picks for best smartwatches here.