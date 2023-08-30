Grab a top MSI gaming laptop for $500 off right now

ZDNET

The MSI Aegis RS is a gaming desktop that's also a great choice for content creators and streamers looking for a computer that is more than capable of keeping up with their needs. And right now during Newegg's Labor Day sale, you can save $500 on a VR and live-streaming ready desktop.

The Aegis RS is built with an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor, 2TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This gives you more than enough power and storage to handle just about any new indie or triple-A title as well as whatever you've got backlogged in your library. It's also built with a liquid cooling system to help better dissipate waste heat and keep delicate components running at optimal temperatures.

It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for better wireless internet speeds as well as more reliable connections to wireless peripherals. You can also expand your memory and storage later, since the Aegis RS supports up to 128GB of RAM and features a total of 8 slots and bays for M.2, SSD, and HDD drives, so the money you save on the tower itself can go towards tweaks and upgrades down the line as your needs change.