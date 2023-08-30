'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Grab a top MSI gaming laptop for $500 off right now
The MSI Aegis RS is a gaming desktop that's also a great choice for content creators and streamers looking for a computer that is more than capable of keeping up with their needs. And right now during Newegg's Labor Day sale, you can save $500 on a VR and live-streaming ready desktop.
The Aegis RS is built with an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor, 2TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. This gives you more than enough power and storage to handle just about any new indie or triple-A title as well as whatever you've got backlogged in your library. It's also built with a liquid cooling system to help better dissipate waste heat and keep delicate components running at optimal temperatures.
It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for better wireless internet speeds as well as more reliable connections to wireless peripherals. You can also expand your memory and storage later, since the Aegis RS supports up to 128GB of RAM and features a total of 8 slots and bays for M.2, SSD, and HDD drives, so the money you save on the tower itself can go towards tweaks and upgrades down the line as your needs change.