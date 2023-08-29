This gaming and content creation laptop is $1100 off right now

ZDNET

Newegg has kicked off their Labor Day sale with huge discounts across the site. And you can save $1069 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 to step up your content creation or upgrade your gaming rig.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch, full 1080p resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate to help prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin your gaming session. It's also built with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 40GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for all of the power and storage you'll need to play the latest triple-A and indie titles as well as just about anything in your backlog and library.

The Zephyrus G14 supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster wireless internet browsing as well as Bluetooth 5.2 for more reliable connections to your wireless peripherals like headsets and mice. The Zephyrus G14 also has an impressive 10-hour battery life, which means that you can work or game all day before you need to plug in.