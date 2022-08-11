/>
Save big by bundling 1,000 e-learning courses with Rosetta Stone

Become multilingual with a boost from a proven language app as part of this comprehensive education package.
While the "back to school" frenzy is underway, it's important to note that modern educational paths are not restricted to particular age groups and certainly extend beyond the standard classroom setting. So if you're motivated to make personal strides in familiar or foreign fields, StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone pack plenty to consider. They're on sale during our Back to Education event.

Allow hundreds of top-rated e-learning instructors to help you craft the most valued skills of an evolving employment market, and pair those 1,000-plus courses with the proven language-learning app Rosetta Stone. Discover up to 24 languages offered by award-winning software and enjoy the benefits of becoming multilingual. Lifetime access to these learning resources costs nearly $1,800 when purchased individually, but you can purchase the comprehensive package for $159.29 using code ROSETTA20 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.  

This curated selection includes StackSkills Unlimited, featuring classes led by more than 350 experts and a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars out of five. Lessons span from cryptocurrency and information technology to business, fitness, and plenty of other potentially rewarding endeavors are available to explore.

Additionally, webinars and certifications are offered with StackSkills Unlimited, so you'll stay up to speed on subjects that matter most to you. Better yet, a far-ranging collection is ever-expanding, with 50 fresh courses each month.

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone

 $159.2 at StackSocial

Along with StackSkills Unlimited, Rosetta Stone presents an array of linguistic possibilities for future travel plans, with Spanish, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian among two dozen languages to explore. Trusted by notable organizations such as NASA and TripAdvisor, an assortment of interactive lessons come complete with instant-feedback speech-recognition technology that you can access across devices.

Learn why the Wall Street Journal stated that using Rosetta Stone "may be the next best thing to living in a country" and expand your ability to communicate globally.

Take advantage of this discounted bundle during our Back to Education event, which ends on August 24. You can pick up lifetime subscriptions to StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone for only $159.20 (reg. $1,794) using coupon code ROSETTA20.

