Black Friday has come and gone. But you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday-still-available discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.

ZDNET editors are tracking the best Black Friday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Black Friday deals into categories.

Latest Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday TV deals

Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping time of the year, but gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of stores to get the best deals. Now, you can get discounts on anything online. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.

Best Black Friday home deals

We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.

Best Black Friday streaming deals

Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Black Friday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.

Best Black Friday smartphone deals

If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals

Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.

Best Black Friday speaker deals

Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday is here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.

More Black Friday tech deals

OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.

How did we choose these deals? ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores). Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs. We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family. * Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October. And don't forget there's Cyber Monday!

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.