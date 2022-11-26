Editor's note: We need to catch some zzzs, in order to hunt down some more great deals come tomorrow. We're signing off at 11pm ET tonight. If you're still looking for that perfect deal, never fear. We'll be back at it at 4am ET on Saturday to bring you even more great deals throughout the year's largest shopping weekend.
Black Friday has come and gone. But you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday-still-available discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Black Friday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Black Friday deals into categories.
Latest Black Friday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
11:00pm ET
- Save 80% on a new Philo TV subscription with code THANKS
- GE CYNC 16 foot Indoor Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Color Changing Smart LED Light Strip for $60 (save $30) at Best Buynovember-26
10:45pm ETnovember-26
- Bugatti Electric Scooter for $949 (save $252) at Wellbots with code BUGATTIBF
- LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $350 (save $350) at Best Buynovember-26
10:30pm ET
- Snoo smart sleeper bassinet for $1,017 (save $678) at Amazon
- Anker 737 Power Bank for $100 (save $50) at Amazonnovember-26
10:15pm ET
- Jackery Explorer 550 Portable Power Station for $440 (save $110) at Wellbots
- Asus TUF 23.8" FHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor for $130 (save $100) at Best Buynovember-26
10:00pm ET
- Xbox Series S Holiday Console for $240 (save $60) at Walmart
- Hisense 40-inch LED smart TV for $100 (save $150) at Best Buy
- TCL 55-inch QLED 4K smart Google TV for $200 (save $230) at Best Buy
9:45pm ET
- Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug for $100 (save $30) at Target
- NBA 2K23 Standard Edition PlayStation 5 game for $35 (save $35) at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe special edition bundle for $300 (save $89) at Target
9:30pm ET
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 portable speaker for $39 (save $40) at Walmart
- Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (128GB) for $800 (save $300) at Best Buy
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 (save $40) at Best Buy
9:15pm ET
- Bose SoundLink wireless headphones for $149 (save $80) at Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook for $270 (save $160) at Amazon
9:00pm ET
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $100 (save $450) at Samsung
- VAVA VD009 dual 2K dash cam for $57 (save $83) at Newegg
- Rosewill 2 liter automatic pet water fountain for $20 (save $15) at Newegg
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset for $650 (save $100) at Lenovo
Best Black Friday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K Smart webOS TV for $570 (save $730) at Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $210 (save $160) at Amazon
- Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku TV for $150 (save $200) at Target
- LG 75-inch Class UP7300PUC LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $570 (save $230) at Best Buynovember-26
- Sony 65-inch Smart TV for $698 (save $100) at Walmart
- Samsung QN95B 85-inch QLED TV for $3500 (save $2000) at Samsung november-26
Best Black Friday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals for Black Friday.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $480 (save $320) at Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 (11") laptop for $189 (eCoupon THINKBIGNOW) at Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $999 (save $1470) at Lenovo
- ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop for $1089 (save $2220) at Lenovo november-26
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop for $1348 (save $2021) at Lenovo november-26
Best Black Friday tablet deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping time of the year, but gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of stores to get the best deals. Now, you can get discounts on anything online. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $1,000 (save $600) at Best Buy
- Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished third-gen iPad Air for $469 (save $180) at Best Buy
- Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for $149 (save $30) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch Tablet with 32GB Storage for $100 (save $60) at Targetnovember-26
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch with 128GB Storage for $350 (save $300) at Samsung
- Lenovo Tab M8 for $79 (save $40) at Walmart
- Apple iPad mini (latest model) for $399 (save $100) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- PlayStation 5 digital edition God of War: Ragnarok bundle for $459 at Walmart
- Samsung Odyssey 49" curved gaming monitor for $900 (save $500) at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for $50 (save $50) at Amazon
- Acer 32" Curved 1920x1080 Gaming Monitor for $165 (save $30) at Walmart
- Philips 346E2CUAE 34 inch Curved Frameless Monitor for $336 (save $84) at Amazon
- Dell 27-inch AMD Free Sync VESA monitor for $129 (save $60) at Best Buy
- Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber Bundle - 128GB for $350 (save $50) at GameStop
- Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair for $310 (save $90) at Dell
Best Black Friday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Ring 1080p Indoor Security Camera 2-pack for $90 (save $30) at Target
- Petcube Cam for $30 (save $20) at Amazon
- Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount for $65 (save 65) at Amazon
- Sobro Smart Side Table for $699 (save $100) at Wellbots
- Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for $99 (save $150) at Walmart
- Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact for $349 (save $200) at Home Depot
- Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights with Camera for $58 (save $32) at Amazon
- Blink wireless outdoor security camera 5-pack for $190 (save $190) at Lowe'snovember-26
- TaoTronics home air purifier for $35 (save $45) at Newegg
- Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for $280 (save $220) at Best Buy
- Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa for $42 (save $18) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell for $60 (save $40) at Amazon
- Furbo 360° Dog Camera for $147 (save $63) at Amazon
- Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vaccum for $170 (save $130) at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $70 (save $60) at Target
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $175 (save $105) from Targetnovember-26
- The Hydrow rowing machine for $1,994 (save $500) at Best Buy
- Nespresso VertuoPlus for $118 (save $52) at Amazon
Best Black Friday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Black Friday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Roku Premiere 4K/ HDR streaming player for $19 (save $16) at Walmart
Best Black Friday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom)
- Beats Studio Buds for $90 (save $60) at Walmart
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $79 (save $52) at Walmartnovember-26
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $70 (save $100) at Amazonnovember-26
- Bose QuietComfort 45 noise canceling headphones for $249 (save $80) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max for $450 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Sony ZX110 one-ear wired headphones for $15 (save $13.50) at Office Depot
- JBL Quantum 600 wireless over-ear headset for $50 (save $100) at Wootnovember-26
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (save $82) at Amazon
- JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds for $10 (save $15) at Walmart
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with 4 free months of Apple Music for $150
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $150 (save $100) at Target november-26
- AirPods Pro 2 for $200 (save $49) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for $199 (save $50) at Target
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $299 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Bang and Olfusen Beoplay portable over-ear headphones for $324 (save $175) at Best Buynovember-26
- Sony MDRL-Z7M2 premium hi-res headphones for $600 (save $300) at Sony
Best Black Friday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 (save $150) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 for $570 (save $1350) at Samsung november-26
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Fitbit Inspire 2 for $49 (save $51) at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $149 (save $151) at Walmart
- Garmin fenix 6S Pro Multisport GPS Watch for $340 (save $26) at Amazon
- Garmin Lily Smartwatch for $150 (save $50) at Amazon
Best Black Friday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday is here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker for $25 (save $25) at Target
- JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $90 (save $40) at Target
- JBL Charge 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (save $60) at Amazon
- Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Turntable for $150 (save $100) at Amazon
- Altec Lansing HydraMotion Bluetooth Speaker for $25 (save $25) at Target november-26
- Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar for $150 (save $100) on Amazon
- Marshall Stanmore speaker for $250 (save $130) on Amazon
More Black Friday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung 980 PRO 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD with Heatsink for $120 (save $60) at Adorama
- Samsung- The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector for $599 (save $200) at Best Buy
- Lola 8-inch digital picture frames for $79 (save $60) at Amazon
- 6 qt Pro electric pressure cookerfor $99 (save $50) at Best Buy
- GE 27.7cu.ft. french door refrigerator with ice maker for $1999 (save $1300) at Lowe's
- KitchenAid FreeFlex 24-inch dishwasher for $949 (save $400) at Lowe's
- Milwaukee M18 cordless combo tool kit for $299 (save $500) at Home Depot
- LG 6.3 cu. ft. smart induction range for $2599 (save $1200) at LG
- Avantrek Macrover 11 eBike for $790 (save $310) at Newegg november-26
- Rosewill automatic pet feeder for $45 (save $45) at Newegg
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October.
And don't forget there's Cyber Monday!
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
Want to find more deals?
