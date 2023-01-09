'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The market for Chromebooks expands every year, with everything on offer from budget-friendly PCs suitable for casual use to hybrid 2-in-1 devices. As we welcome in the New Year, US retailers including Best Buy are offering sales on tech including laptops, smartphones, and smart home gadgets.
A deal we particularly like the look of is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook. Typically set with a retail price of around $380, Best Buy is offering a discount of $80 (21% off), bringing the cost down to $299.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook has an 11-inch touchscreen 2K display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Furthermore, you can expect 4GB RAM and 128G eMMC storage. The Duet 3 Chromebook offers up to 10 hours of battery life and can be used in different modes, such as a traditional laptop or as a tablet.
If you would prefer a Chromebook with more memory, however, Best Buy has another option available to you. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, equipped with a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage, is also on sale.
Typically sold for $699, Best Buy has discounted this model by $100, and so you would only pay $599.
