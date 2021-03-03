Service NSW pushes past 117 million 'COVID safe' check-ins

New South Wales residents have been using a QR code scanner within the Service NSW app to check into businesses across the state to help health authorities with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The mandatory use of the Service NSW QR code was first announced in December, with Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello revealing in early January there had been over 30 million check-ins since the feature went live.

On Wednesday, the state government revealed over 117 million check-ins have been clocked through the Service NSW app.

The app, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, has been downloaded more than 4 million times, which is approximately 75% of NSW's adult population.

Berejiklian touted the technology as a "game changer" for businesses and customers during the pandemic.

"I want to thank the people of NSW for downloading the Service NSW app," she said. "We are using technology to enhance the user experience and prioritise public safety, and these figures show that citizens have embraced our digital solutions.

"The app has not only provided an easy solution for businesses and customers for checking in, it importantly assists NSW Health and the contact tracing team in the event of an outbreak."

More than 80,000 businesses are actively using the check-in feature, with Service NSW receiving a 94% "thumbs up" rating.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) -- the system operator of the country's My Health Record online medical file -- announced a new digital platform for healthcare providers to manage vaccinations and report vaccination information to the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR).

The Clinician Vaccine Integrated Platform (CVIP) will support the Australian government's COVID-19 vaccination program. The ADHA said it provides the technology vaccination providers need to meet their legislative requirements to report the vaccinations to the AIR.

Vaccination information reported to the AIR is uploaded automatically to My Health Record.

NT Health was the first jurisdiction to start using CVIP in its Alice Springs vaccination clinic and will aid new health providers as they come online with the platform.

