Siemens launches innovation center for livestock in Brazil

Siemens has launched a technology innovation center geared at the livestock segment in Brazil.

The São Paulo-based Meat Competence Center is a world-first for the company. The facility is intended to be a global hub for new technology services aimed at improving meat production processes with innovative uses of tracking and automation.

special feature AI, Automation, and Tech Jobs There are some things that machines are simply better at doing than humans, but humans still have plenty going for them. Here's a look at how the two are going to work in concert to deliver a more powerful future for IT, and the human race. Read More

The solutions developed at the center in Brazil will also have input from research and development areas of other company units throughout the world. According to Siemens, the competence center will develop technologies that will also be used as a global benchmark for the sector.

According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Brazil is the largest global exporter of beef, with volume expected to reach 2 million tonnes this year, up from 1.8 million last year. The choice of Brazil as the home for the meat competence center is directly related to the country's relevance as key industry player.

"Siemens sees great potential in the growth of the Brazilian meat industry, both internally and abroad, and has specific solutions to help companies adapt to international quality and efficiency requirements," says José Borges Frias, Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Excellence from Siemens Digital Division in Brazil.

In addition to the São Paulo center, which will drive the development of technology solutions for the livestock sector, the center will also have cells in the Brazilian states of Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, given their relevance in meat production.