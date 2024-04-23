'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Not into the Tesla Powerwall? You can now buy the Anker Solix X1
The much-anticipated Anker Solix X1 home energy storage system is now available for purchase in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Comprised of ultra-thin stackable batteries, the X1 is a modular system that only protrudes 5.9 inches from the wall, with an output power range of 3kW to 36kW.
Compared to the Tesla Powerwall 3, which has a fixed capacity of 13.5kWh (kilowatt-hour) scalable to 40.5kWh per unit, the Anker Solix X1 can be scaled from 5kWh to 180kWh. For reference, a 5kWh system can power an entire tiny home or RV, or seven to 10 household appliances.
Also: The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is the home backup system we needed during a recent storm
The Anker Solix X1's batteries can also store energy from solar panels, and the system can perform a 20-millisecond switchover during an outage for uninterrupted power.
"Soaring energy bills, power outages, and the shift toward eco-friendly living are driving more people to residential solar energy backup," Anker Solix General Manager Shaun Xiong said in a statement. "You need a way to store that energy -- and the Anker Solix X1 is the answer. With Anker's experience in battery technology, the X1 delivers excellent off-grid performance, especially in extreme cold or heat."
The Anker Solix X1's energy storage system can help users maximize energy savings by automatically switching to backup power during peak times. When combined with solar panels, the Solix X1 can provide continuous whole-home power during outages. It also lets users participate in grid sell-back programs.
Also: The best portable power stations of 2024: Expert tested
Like the Tesla Powerwall, the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra system, and other home energy backup solutions, you can manage the Anker Solix X1 from a mobile app. It also features Storm Guard Mode, which automatically prepares for potential power outages before a storm.
"We want to provide a way for homeowners to store and manage residential energy use for a more sustainable future," Xiong added in the release.
Also: I found the Goldilocks of portable power stations, and I take it on all my adventures
Anker has decided not to share the Solix X1's price tag. Prospective buyers must contact the Anker sales team to discuss order and pricing information.