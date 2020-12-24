SK Telecom launches 5G edge cloud service with AWS Wavelength

SK Telecom said on Thursday it has launched its 5G edge cloud service, called SKT 5GX Edge, embedded with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Wavelength in South Korea.

The launch of the service will allow customers to build ultra-low latency mobile apps, the telco said, in areas such as machine learning, Internet of Things, gaming, and streaming.

Use of the service will allow apps that are accessing the cloud to bypass the internet and regional websites, and quickly reach SK Telecom's data centre. The reduced step will allow customers to enjoy the full benefits offered by 5G network's low latency and bandwidth, the telco said.

The first AWS Wavelength Zone has been launched in the city of Daejeon. It will expand to Seoul and other regions next year.

SK Telecom and AWS have been collaborating since February to connect AWS Wavelength with commercial services, having tested it with 20 customers, the South Korean telco said.

These include tests applying 5G mobile edge computing for delivery app company Woowa Brothers' autonomous delivery robot Dilly Drive.

The pair are also collaborating with real-time video communication firm Gooroomee to reduce latency of online meetings. They have succeeded in lowering the latency to below 100ms.

Last month, SK Telecom and Amazon announced they entered an equity participation agreement to grow the carrier's e-commerce business. Under the deal, Amazon products will be available in SK Telecom's online shopping subsidiary 11th Street.

