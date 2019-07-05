Smart waste management system highlights potential for narrowband IoT deployments

An explanation of narrowband networks for IoT Tonya Hall talks to Evan Cummack, head of IoT business unit at Twilio Incorporated, and breaks down what narrowband networks for IoT are and how they work.

When it comes to the ecosystem of smart city technology, garbage collection is sometimes lost in the conversation. But cloud communications provider Twilio is highlighting a use case of its Narrowband IoT service that it says could help revamp archaic waste management processes and ultimately reduce waste collection costs, optimize routes, and lower carbon emissions in cities.

Twilio's Narrowband IoT service addresses the needs of IoT devices that don't require a lot of bandwidth and throughput. It combines the Twilio Breakout SDK -- which is optimized for T-Mobile's Narrowband network -- with narrowband SIMs and a developer kit.

Leveraging this service, smart waste management company Sensoneo applied ultrasonic sensors to monitor garbage levels, temperature and pick up status of trash bins, and then used that data to optimize waste collection. As a result, Sensoneo says it has lowered waste collection costs by 30% and reduced carbon emissions from waste collection by up to 60% in active cities.

"Sensoneo is a great example of the unique opportunity that Narrowband innovators have to disrupt established industries as the smart city vision comes to life," said Evan Cummack, head of Twilio's IoT business unit.

Twilio says this is the first IoT deployment to go live on T-Mobile's NB-IoT network, which aims to serve as a pathway to 5G IoT.

