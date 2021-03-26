SMBs: How do you build the perfect tech stack?

Last year, ZDNet's sister site, TechRepublic Premium, conducted a survey asking small to medium-sized businesses how they build their perfect tech stack. Of course, that was pre-pandemic. The question now begs: How has COVID-19 impacted your tech spends?

If you're familiar with how your company purchases and deploys technology as well as selects its vendors we want to hear from you. Take the quick, TechRepublic Premium survey: The new SMB stack.

SEE: Research: SMB IT stack decisions based on fulfilling business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

You'll be asked nine or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. For example, what hardware, software, or cloud services does your company currently use? Has your company deployed SaaS features and applications? Who has the final say in purchasing decisions for major technology deployments? Take the survey and let us know.

With so many tech vendors available and cloud and everything-as-a-service providers giving clients access to enterprise-level IT, how can SMBs build the best technology stack, one which promotes innovation and enables growth? Share your opinion with us.

In 2020, SMB IT deployment relied on a mix of internal and cloud-based servers. The majority of respondents (63%) currently use internal servers (both on- and off-premise). The second most-used service is a combination of servers and cloud services (39%); while Microsoft Azure closely followed at 34%. Google Cloud Platform (29%), Amazon AWS (28%), and a combination of more than one cloud service (17%) rounded out the list of responses. Will this be the same for 2021? We want to know!

What factors do companies consider when selecting and deploying their technology? According to last year's survey, the top three factors in order of most important were: Fulfilling business needs, cost, and security. Has that changed? Let us know by taking the TechRepublic Premium multiple-choice survey: The new SMB stack.

Data from the survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report. Don't wait. Take the TechRepublic Premium survey today.

Also see