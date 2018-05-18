Sony Brazil focuses on premium products

Sony remains focused on driving a strategy focused on premium products in Brazil, with a range of consumer devices to be launched locally.

The newly-appointed president for Sony's operations in Brazil, Kenichiro Hibi, will focus on targeting consumers of higher end products, in line with the company's global positioning.

According to Hibi - who previously held senior positions at the firm in the US as well as other emerging markets such as India and Russia - the idea is to significantly enhance the performance in Brazil, already "an important market" for Sony.

"Brazilians are heavy users of new technologies and we want to deliver to customers the latest in audio and video experiences," the executive said.

With new offerings ranging from OLED 4k TVs with screens up to 85 inches to professional cameras, powerful audio systems and portable accessories, the firm wants to reach customers seeking better quality products - and don't mind the higher price tag regardless of the overall market slowdown prompted by the recession.

Sony has reported $77 billion in global revenue and $6.3 billion in profit for its last fiscal year ending March this year. According to the company, this was a "record" financial performance.