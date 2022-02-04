Spotlight on Baseus W11 earbuds: Comfortable to wear with reasonable sound

Amazon

If you like affordable earbuds, you will like the Baseus Encok W11 earbuds . Quick to pair, with simple controls, these earbuds will be comfortable in your ears for extended wear.

The earbuds sit completely in the ears with no sticks hanging down outside of your ears. The box includes four earbud tips for comfort and fit. Twist them in your ears to get the best fit.

They are rated IPX8, which means that they can be completely immersed in water. I did not test this in case I fritzed the earbuds, but I can confirm that they are certainly splash-proof and sweat-proof and did not move or fall out when I was running.

The W11 earbuds sit in a battery charging case that has a 300mAh battery. You can charge the earbuds three times in the case, with a full charge, which will give you more than 12 hours of listening time at mid-volume.

The charging case will fully charge in about an hour. If you put the earbuds in the case for about 15-20 minutes, you can get around two hours extra playing time. The case will also charge wirelessly if you have a wireless charging pad. Place the bottom of the case onto the charging pad, and the charging light will flash to let you know the case is charging. It will take about two hours to charge the earbuds using wireless charging fully.

The frequency response of the earbuds is 20Hz - 20kHz. Unfortunately, I could not find any information on the –/+ dB value, making the manufacturer's claims vague.

However, when I listened to different ranges, the sound was reasonable across most of the ranges. The bass was also reasonable -- but distortion happened on high-frequency notes played loudly.

If you need low latency for gaming, then 60ms is a reasonably low latency so that your lag times will not be too noticeable.

The Baseus W11 earbuds can be connected quick and easy to your phone through an app. The Baseus app can be downloaded from the App store -- but I am not sure that it is worth downloading.

Take the earbuds out of the case and place them near to your phone to quickly pair with the buds.

The app interface is basic, showing you how much battery charge is in each bud and enabling you to configure different tap options for either phone calls or to configure the clicks for playing/pausing and navigating through the tracks or enabling the voice assistance.

I disconnected the earbuds and deleted my account from the app before I ran out of battery the first day I used the earbuds, and I did not miss the app at all.

However, if you regularly lose earbuds, you can use the app's "anti-loss" function, which uses Google Maps to give you the approximate location of these buds if they get lost.

The earbuds have no active noise cancelling features, although they do have Electronic Noise Cancelling (ENC), which is useful for cancelling out external lower frequency sounds.

There is no way to adjust the volume on the earbuds, and the only way to pause the music is to tap the earbuds. Some other earbuds models will pause the music if you take the earbud out of your ear.

However, at $35.99 the Baseus Encok W11 are affordable earbuds that will deliver a reasonable sound across ranges.

The app is useful if you lose earbuds and wish to track them or if you want to configure different functions to a tap. My verdict is that they are certainly worth a try.