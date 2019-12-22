Star Wars Note 10 Plus and Garmin watch, OnePlus 5G, and Motorola RAZR (MobileTechRoundup show #489)

Our last podcast of 2019 closes out an exciting year with hands-on a couple of Star Wars-themed devices, a phone and a watch. We also spent the end of the show discussing some of the best and worst of the last decade. MobileTechRoundup show #489 to hear about these and more discussions about mobile tech.
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren review
- Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition
- Garmin Legacy Darth Vader watch review
- Motorola RAZR preview and delays
- Apple is reportedly working on using satellites to send data to its devices
- Discounted to $329.99, the Asus Chromebook C425 is a steal of a deal
- Samsung SmartThings WiFi vs Google WiFi
- Devices & technologies of the decade: Best, worst, oddest, etc…
Running time: 86 minutes, 99 MB
