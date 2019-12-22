Star Wars Note 10 Plus and Garmin watch, OnePlus 5G, and Motorola RAZR (MobileTechRoundup show #489)

A couple of Star Wars-themed devices ended up in Matt's hands just as the new movie was released. We also spent more time with the 5G OnePlus phone on T-Mobile while Kevin is considering the folding Motorola RAZR.

Our last podcast of 2019 closes out an exciting year with hands-on a couple of Star Wars-themed devices, a phone and a watch. We also spent the end of the show discussing some of the best and worst of the last decade. MobileTechRoundup show #489 to hear about these and more discussions about mobile tech.

Running time: 86 minutes, 99 MB

