StarHub offering customers the chance to upgrade their handset every 12 months

StarHub has announced the launch of its Jumphone offer, giving customers the chance to upgrade their handset every 12 months for no upfront cost.

According to the Singaporean telco, customers on a 24-month SIM only mobile plan can pay a "low fixed monthly instalment", which will allow them to return their existing phone in "good working condition" for a brand new phone model every 12 months.

"It is the easiest way for customers to enjoy the new phone feeling every year, with guaranteed upfront savings, complete phone care, and no hassles ever," StarHub chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said.

StarHub added that customers with any device issues can swap or replace it up to two times a year for a fee, which is calculated based on the retail price of the device, as well as access to a screen repair service for SG$99 with free door-to-door delivery.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are the phone models available under the StarHub Jumphone offer. Selected Samsung tablets also are available, too. StarHub said it will expand the catalogue as new phone models are released.

The offer is not too dissimilar to ones that have been previously announced in Australia by Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone.

On Wednesday, StarHub also announced a series of initiatives to help customers impacted by COVID-19.

One includes progressively activating six months of unlimited free local talk time for all healthcare professionals on its corporate individual scheme two-year mobile plans by April 1.

Healthcare professionals will also receive from tomorrow, an additional SG$200 off selected phone models when they renew or sign up for two-year plans.

In addition, StarHub will give its mobile postpaid customers a preview of a selection of 10 channels on its StarHub Go OTT video streaming app. These include Hub E City, BBC World News, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Oh!K. data-free streaming.

The free preview will also be available for customers on StarHub's Fibre TV plans and HomeHub Plus, the telco said.

For its enterprise customers, StarHub is offering free SmartUC Mobile softphone subscriptions, over 70% off unlimited Business Wireless Broadband, and a 14-day free trial of Smart Engagement to enable multi-channel crisis communications tools.

"From today, we are rolling out measures to enable our customers to stay connected with family, friends and colleagues and find entertainment options easily and with peace-of-mind," Buse said.

In February, the telco reported full-year net profit had dropped by around 11% year on year to SG$178.6 million due to its core businesses -- mobile, pay TV, and broadband -- all experiencing decreases in revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.8% to SG$617 million, while operating expenses remained steady at SG$2.09 billion.

