Start your career in IT with this 22-course bundle, now on sale for just $69

The internet isn't going anywhere. The days of shopping online or doing your banking on your computer being a novelty are long gone. It's our way of life now, and millions -- if not billions -- of people have still yet to get access to the technology. Suffice to say, the world is only going to become more connected.

More connections means more people needed to protect it all. Internet security is of utmost importance, and there is tons of opportunity to become one of the defenders of the internet. There will be a projected 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions globally by next year, and likely more to come as more parts of the world are brought online. You can fill one of those roles. Get your start with the Complete Information Security and Business Continuity Bundle.

Complete Information Security and Business Continuity Bundle Original price: $6,490 Maxwell Ridgeway/Unsplash A career in IT can be both lucrative and fulfilling as you work to keep people safe online. It all starts with the Complete Information Security and Business Continuity Bundle. This collection of 22 informative courses is valued at $6,490, but you can slash that price and it get on sale today for just $69. That's a massive savings for a bundle that could get you started down a new career path, so grab this deal while it lasts! $69 at ZDNet Academy

Securing the internet isn't easy, but there's no better place to start than this bundle. It is packed with courses that will teach you the ins and outs of the IT industry, familiarizing you with the standards and teaching you the skills you need to keep networks safe and operational, even while under attack.

Get up to speed on the General Data Protection Regulation and other compliance requirements, learn how to operate within these frameworks and keep users safe. You can also get geared up for tons of certification standards. Whether it's CompTIA, SSCP, CFR, CISM, or any number of other areas of expertise, you'll find a course that can guide you.