Stay on top of Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more with over 150 hours of training

Whether you're already managing an IT department or trying to boost your career advancement by adding impressive certifications to your resume, the affordable Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can make your life a whole lot easier. Not only do the ten courses cover exam prep for networking, security, and cloud computing exams, but they also include deep dives into specific platforms, as well as project and team management training.

CompTIA certifications are recognized in the tech industry worldwide, and you can find out everything you need to know to pass the exams for CompTIA Network+ N10-007, CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (CLO-002), and CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). If you're interested in the well-paid field of cybersecurity, you may also want to take the Certified Cloud Security Professional – CCSP preparation course.

Cisco is one of the biggest names in tech. So if your job includes working with Cisco technologies, or you would like a position that does, you'll find two exam prep courses in this bundle extremely valuable: Cisco 200-301: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and Cisco 350-401: Implementing Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (ENCOR) (CCNP).

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are two of the biggest cloud-computing platforms. So you will likely benefit from the training provided in AWS - Introduction and Deep Dive and Microsoft AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals.

Of course, being an IT management professional requires more than just knowing all about the tech. You will also need to manage people and projects effectively. Fortunately, there are three courses in this bundle to help you with that: AGILE/Scrum, Become a Scrum Master, and Managing Different Personality Types. Any combination of these courses will help you handle responsibilities more efficiently. Before you know it, instead of taking work worries home with you, you'll be enjoying more pleasurable pastimes like searching for bargains on gaming accessories.

ITU Online Training is known for providing real-world knowledge as well as exam preparation. The company has been honored with multiple awards, including Cybersecurity Excellence and Best in Biz, so it's no wonder that more than 650,000 students and 200 companies have trusted it for training.

Don't pass up this chance to gain the skills and certifications you need to advance your career far into the future. Get The Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle today while it is on sale for only $39.99.