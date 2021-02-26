Still using Internet Explorer 11? Time to switch because soon your Google Workspace apps won't work

Google is reminding enterprise IT admins managing Google work apps that they will no longer support Microsoft's legacy browser Internet Explorer version 11 from March 15, urging them to move users to a more up-to-date browser instead.

In December, Google announced that its Workspace apps (formerly known as G Suite), such as Docs, Sheets and Slides, would no longer support IE11. It's not alone in making the change: the Microsoft Teams web app stopped working on IE 11 from November 30, 2020 and Microsoft has also said that from August 17, 2021, Office 365 will get a degraded experience in these browsers. Google is pulling the plug on IE11 six months before Microsoft will do it.

"To avoid any possible disruptions in service, such as degraded performance or security vulnerabilities, please be sure to switch to a different browser before that date," Google said in an update on its Workspace blog.

Browsers that Workspace apps do support include Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

For admins, Google is recommending they encourage IE11 users in their organization to switch to a supported browser as soon as possible.

The end of support for IE11, which Microsoft released in 2013, affects users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Google has also been showing a banner alert to Google Workspace users on IE 11 that informs them of the need to upgrade their browser by March 15, 2021.