Stop using 2.4GHz and rely on 5GHz Wi-Fi: ACMA NBN modem study

(Image: ACMA)

A study of 43 devices conducted by Enex for the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has "unexpectedly" shown 5GHz Wi-Fi outperforming 2.4GHz in long-range testing, negating a major reason to continue using the slower 2.4GHz band.

"The 2.4GHz band is often promoted as a better choice for longer range communications," Enex said in its report. "However, Enex's findings did not support this. Operating in the 5GHz band appears to be the best choice for consumers under all circumstances."

"The 5GHz band also has the benefit of more recent technology developments which includes features such as directional beamforming and MU/MIMO (with up to eight antennas and multiuser sub-channels)."

The test also found 30% of modems could not hit 100Mbps on 2.4GHz at a range of 5 metres.

"This would most likely result in a consumer being unable to reach the performance capability of a typical NBN 100/40 FTTN/B service using a Wi-Fi connection," Enex said.

Once walls were put in the way, 26% of devices could hit 10Mbps on 2.4GHz, while 40% could achieve a data rate over 80Mbps using 5GHz.

Enex found a signal strength difference of over 20dB between the two Wi-Fi bands in some devices, with 5GHz having the stronger signal, which it said could be the reason for 5GHz performing so well.

See: TPG is still king of NBN speed report

"A large number of devices have 2.4GHz Wi-Fi that is incapable of supporting the higher data rates currently offered by FTTN/B NBN services," Enex said.

"In fact, some of the devices tested were barely capable of supporting the lower data rates offered by certain FTTN/B NBN services."

Of the 43 devices tested, 26 were purchased from retailers while 17 were sourced from 10 NBN service providers.

While cost was not an indicator of performance, Enex found the costlier modems offered greater functionality.

For customers in multi-story buildings, Enex saw variability in signal, particularly on modems with external antennas set to point straight up.

The testing found that incorrectly isolated additional phone sockets have the capacity to reduce performance on the NBN by half.

Enex said that on copper runs of up to 450 metres, most devices could hit 80% of the advertised line speed.

One device was outright rejected for use on the NBN, that being the Linksys X6200 AC750.

Also: ACCC questions fairness of NBN basic pricing

"Telcos and modem suppliers need to provide good advice to consumers about the features and performance of individual modems, especially Wi-Fi performance," ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.

"Consumers should also ask their telco about the performance they can expect from the modem supplied to deliver their service."

Last week, NBN revealed it was considering introducing 100/20Mbps plans.

"The new speed tier recognises that most residential customers download far more than they upload and a new product that prioritises download with an associated new wholesale bundle discount may help them to avoid paying a price premium for relatively high upload speeds that most customers do not use or require," the company said in a statement.

According to the latest instalment of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Wholesale Market Indicators Report, to the end of March, more than half of all NBN customers are now on a 50Mbps plan, after the network crossed the threshold of having a majority of customers on 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans last quarter.

Related Coverage

NBN narrowly beats its own targets for 2019

Total number of premises ready to connect is 2.4% above target, while the amount of activated premises is less than 0.4% above target.

FibreCo Queensland officially established with first board members

Representatives of Powerlink Queensland and Energy Queensland take seats.

ACCC sues Optus for allegedly misleading customers about NBN

The consumer watchdog is concerned that it has yet again had to file legal action against Optus for alleged misleading conduct.

Complaints to TIO over NBN service halved for six months to December 2018

Overall complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman are back to 2016 numbers, sitting at 61,000 made between July 1 and December 31, 2018.

Labor faces reality on NBN but the dream died long ago

Liberal party may crow that its version of the NBN won out, but that's because it oversaw the network for most of its life.