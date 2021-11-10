Storage for professional photographers and videographers: Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD

Flash memory giant Lexar has unveiled a new Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD for DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

The card is aimed at professionals who want to streamline their workflow.

With modern cameras capturing high megapixel images and 4K video, there's a demand for high performance. The UHS-II technology offers write speeds up to 180MB/s, and is rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 60 (V60), bringing professional grade performance to DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

The 1800x is waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof. The cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, with performance being at the top end of what UHS-I devices are capable of delivering.

Leverages UHS-II technology to deliver read speeds up to 270MB/s

Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K video with write speeds up to 180MB/s

Designed for durability

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices

Limited lifetime warranty

The 1800x is available immediately in the UK, will be available in the U.S. in January, 2022 in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.